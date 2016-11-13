Call for details on Coalition asylum seeker solution

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Call for details on Coalition asylum seeker solutionPlay04:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.19MB)Published 13 November 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31amBy Sonja Heydeman, Biwa KwanSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The federal government is under pressure to reveal the details of a plan to resettle refugees on Manus Island and Nauru. Image: File image of detainees at the Manus Island detention centre (AAP)Published 13 November 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31amBy Sonja Heydeman, Biwa KwanSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAfter months of negotiation, a deal with multiple countries is reportedly close. An announcement is expected to be released today. Biwa Kwan and Sonja Heydeman report.ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels