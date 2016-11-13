SBS Filipino

Call for details on Coalition asylum seeker solution

site_197_Filipino_585535.JPG

Published 13 November 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Sonja Heydeman, Biwa Kwan
The federal government is under pressure to reveal the details of a plan to resettle refugees on Manus Island and Nauru. Image: File image of detainees at the Manus Island detention centre (AAP)

After months of negotiation, a deal with multiple countries is reportedly close.

 

An announcement is expected to be released today.

 

Biwa Kwan and Sonja Heydeman report.





