SBS Filipino

Call for mateship as pandemic changes ANZAC Day remembrances

SBS Filipino

Anzac Day, radio feature,

Lilly practising the Last Post Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2020 at 1:28pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 1:49pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australians remember the ANZAC story ((Sat 25 Apr)) and all those who have served the country since, veteran support group the RSL says it's mateship that the story highlights.

Published 24 April 2020 at 1:28pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 1:49pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Returned and Services League ((RSL)) is asking people to remember that quality and to reach out to a mate who might be feeling alone during their period of isolation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom