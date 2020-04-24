Call for mateship as pandemic changes ANZAC Day remembrances

The Returned and Services League ((RSL)) is asking people to remember that quality and to reach out to a mate who might be feeling alone during their period of isolation.
Lilly practising the Last Post Source: SBS
Published 24 April 2020 at 1:28pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 1:49pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Australians remember the ANZAC story ((Sat 25 Apr)) and all those who have served the country since, veteran support group the RSL says it's mateship that the story highlights.
