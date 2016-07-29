SBS Filipino

Call for more attention in Australia to Hepatitis B

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_531982.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 29 July 2016 at 4:18pm
By Sacha Payne
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian health professionals are marking World Hepatitis Day with a call for more attention to be given to Hepatitis B. Like Hepatitis C, the virus affects thousands in Australia. But doctors say awareness around Hepatitis B is falling behind. Image: The fight against hepatitis (AAP)

Published 29 July 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 29 July 2016 at 4:18pm
By Sacha Payne
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January