SBS Filipino

Call for national reforms to combat alcohol abuse

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_502656.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 2:39pm
By Ashleigh Steele
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Political leaders are being urged to adopt a range of reforms to combat alcohol abuse. St. Vincent's Health Australia is calling for higher alcohol taxes, nation-wide lockout laws, and a complete ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport Image: Empty beer kegs outside a pub in Sydney (AAP)

Published 3 June 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 2:39pm
By Ashleigh Steele
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January