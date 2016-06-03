Call for national reforms to combat alcohol abuse

Published 3 June 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 2:39pm
By Ashleigh Steele
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Political leaders are being urged to adopt a range of reforms to combat alcohol abuse. St. Vincent's Health Australia is calling for higher alcohol taxes, nation-wide lockout laws, and a complete ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport Image: Empty beer kegs outside a pub in Sydney (AAP)
Published 3 June 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 2:39pm
By Ashleigh Steele
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share