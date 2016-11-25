SBS Filipino

Call for palm-oil labelling to save orangutans

site_197_Filipino_591775.JPG

Published 25 November 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 2:26pm
By Richard Davies
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ministers from Australia and New Zealand will decide today, 25 November whether to introduce mandatory palm-oil labelling legislation. Palm-oil production has been linked to deforestation on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and the island of Borneo, governed in parts by Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The deforestation is believed to contribute to the deaths of around a thousand orangutans each year.

Available in other languages
Image: Baby orangutan orphans at a care centre in Borneo's central Kalimantan province (SBS) 

