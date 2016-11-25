Call for palm-oil labelling to save orangutans

Image: Baby orangutan orphans at a care centre in Borneo's central Kalimantan province (SBS)
Ministers from Australia and New Zealand will decide today, 25 November whether to introduce mandatory palm-oil labelling legislation. Palm-oil production has been linked to deforestation on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and the island of Borneo, governed in parts by Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The deforestation is believed to contribute to the deaths of around a thousand orangutans each year.
