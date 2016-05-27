SBS Filipino

Call for school violence intervention program to be rolled out nationally

Published 27 May 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 1:48pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

There are renewed calls for early intervention programs to be introduced in primary schools to educate students and prevent domestic violence. The coordinators of a Sydney-based RESPECT project say they've seen positive results, including better attitudes towards female teachers, students and family members. Image: Wattawa Heights Public School students - (SBS)

