Call on PM to protect Gret Barrier Reef

Scores of North Queensland tour operators call on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to look for solutions on human damage to the Great Barrier Reef; Fair Work Ombudsman investigates an orchard in Gatton over poor working condition for tis employees; Two-year old toddler dies in the hospital because of body burn from their house fire; and state government welcomes proposal from a private company to build a new entertainment precinct in Brisbane - called Brisbane Live at a cost of $2 Billion.

























