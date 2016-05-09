SBS Filipino

Call on PM to protect Gret Barrier Reef

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_491800.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2016 at 11:56am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the state by Erwin Cabucos Image: AAP

Published 9 May 2016 at 11:56am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scores of North Queensland tour operators call on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to look for solutions on human damage to the Great Barrier Reef; Fair Work Ombudsman investigates an orchard in Gatton over poor working condition for tis employees; Two-year old toddler dies in the hospital because of body burn from their house fire; and state government welcomes proposal from a private company to build a new entertainment precinct in Brisbane - called Brisbane Live at a cost of $2 Billion.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January