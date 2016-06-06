Call to abolish modern slavery

His Walk Free Foundation has estimated more than 45 million people globally are now living as slaves.
Supplied image of the latest Global Slavery Index compiled by Andrew Forrest's Walk Free Foundation Source: AAP
By Helen Isbister
Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest has challenged political and business leaders to work together to abolish modern slavery. Image: Supplied image of the latest Global Slavery Index compiled by Andrew Forrest's Walk Free Foundation (AAP)
