SBS Filipino

Call to abolish modern slavery

SBS Filipino

Supplied image of the latest Global Slavery Index compiled by Andrew Forrest's Walk Free Foundation

Supplied image of the latest Global Slavery Index compiled by Andrew Forrest's Walk Free Foundation Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 6 June 2016 at 12:46pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest has challenged political and business leaders to work together to abolish modern slavery. Image: Supplied image of the latest Global Slavery Index compiled by Andrew Forrest's Walk Free Foundation (AAP)

Published 6 June 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 6 June 2016 at 12:46pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
His Walk Free Foundation has estimated more than 45 million people globally are now living as slaves.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January