SBS Filipino

Call to reform police complaints system in Victoria

SBS Filipino

Police brutality

Darren Lovett, whose nephew Tommy was victim of a police brutality incident, speaks to media Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2019 at 11:51am, updated 23 January 2019 at 3:17pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A damning report into allegations of police brutality in Victoria has sparked calls to reform how police misconduct is investigated in the state.

Published 23 January 2019 at 11:51am, updated 23 January 2019 at 3:17pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The joint ABC and Age report unveiled claims of police misconduct in recent years, prompting one alleged victim's family to call for an overhaul of the police complaints system.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom