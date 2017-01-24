Call to reform race hate speech laws to protect Muslims, other religions

However, Federal Government members say that instead of expanding the clause, it should be removed altogether... to protect freedom of speech.
File image of Australia's Grand Mufti, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohammed Source: AAP
Published 25 January 2017 at 10:16am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Controversial clause 18C of the Anti Discrimination Act is under scrutiny once more, as Islamic leaders call for it to be broadened to defend hate speech based on religion.
