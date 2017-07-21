Call to remember elderly neighbours after couple's deaths

site_197_Filipino_719898.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 3:14pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Police have pleaded with people to take better care of their elderly neighbours following the tragic deaths of a Sydney couple in their home. Community leaders acknowledge, in some communities, there is a major stigma associated with seeking help from outside the family.

Published 21 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 3:14pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Thomas Camporeale (SBS)

Share