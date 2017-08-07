The call for an Indigenous body to represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Parliament was a key recommendation of the Uluru statement delivered in May.
Calls for an Indigenous voice in parliament during NT's Garma Festival
Published 7 August 2017 at 12:16pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has refused to give a firm commitment to the call for an Indigenous body in Parliament, warning that Australians are "constitutionally conservative". Image: Labor leader Bill Shorten (centre) at Garma Festival flanked by Senator Malarndirri McCarthy (left), Warren Snowdon, Senator Pat Dodson (2nd right) and Deputy NT Labor leader Lynne Walker. AAP.
