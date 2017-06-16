Calls for better protection of elders
Published 16 June 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 2:38pm
By Omar Dabbagh
The Attorney-General has welcomed a report calling for a national plan to better protect older Australians. Australia's law reform commission issued more than 40 recommendations to stop financial and physical abuse of the elderly. Image: AAP
