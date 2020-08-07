Calls for greater participation from multicultural communities for COVID response in Victoria

Available in other languages

Highlights While translation of important materials are vital in sending out information, translations must not be too literal and taken into context

it is important that information be sent to community leaders who are knowledgeable in the effective dissemination of information to the community

There is no one strategy for the whole multicultural community of Victoria.

However, the lack of participation from multicultural communities was made known after consultation with various communities and community organizations











Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria' s Eddie Micallef says that multicultural communities were not consulted in the strategies and steps in facing the Coronavirus pandemic











