Calls for greater participation from multicultural communities for COVID response in Victoria

People shop at the Queen Victoria Market while wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Melbourne.

People shop at the Queen Victoria Market while wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2020 at 5:21pm, updated 10 August 2020 at 4:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria has acknowledged the 'Victorian Government's leadership, financial investment and unshakable commitment to the safety and health of the community'.

Available in other languages
Highlights
  • While translation of important materials are vital in sending out information, translations must not be too literal and taken into context
  • it is important that information be sent to community leaders who are knowledgeable in the effective dissemination of information to the community
  • There is no one strategy for the whole multicultural community of Victoria.
However, the lack of participation from multicultural communities was made known after consultation with various communities and community organizations  

 

Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria' s Eddie Micallef says that multicultural communities were not  consulted in the strategies and steps in facing the Coronavirus pandemic

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

 

