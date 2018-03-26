Calls for more funding to keep elderly in own homes

SBS Filipino

Minister for Indigenous Health Ken Wyatt

Minister for Indigenous Health Ken Wyatt Source: AAP

Published 26 March 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 26 March 2018 at 12:06pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

There are calls for an urgent funding boost in the upcoming federal Budget for Commonwealth Home Care packages. Around 74,000 Australians current receive the subsidised funding packages meant to help elderly Australians stay in their homes longer. Image: Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt (AAP)

