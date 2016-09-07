SBS Filipino

Calls for more support for multicultural carers

Published 7 September 2016 at 11:56am, updated 7 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Lydia Feng
Carers often shoulder the responsibility of looking after a family member without support.

And this is more likely to be so for those from migrant backgrounds.

Health authorities are raising awareness about services for carers to ensure language barriers and cultural stigma are not preventing them from seeking assistance.

 

 

 

 





