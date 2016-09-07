Calls for more support for multicultural carers

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Calls for more support for multicultural carersPlay04:50SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.22MB)Published 7 September 2016 at 11:56am, updated 7 September 2016 at 11:58amBy Lydia FengSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Carers often shoulder the responsibility of looking after a family member without support. Image: Carer Robina Yasmin (SBS)Published 7 September 2016 at 11:56am, updated 7 September 2016 at 11:58amBy Lydia FengSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAnd this is more likely to be so for those from migrant backgrounds. Health authorities are raising awareness about services for carers to ensure language barriers and cultural stigma are not preventing them from seeking assistance. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January