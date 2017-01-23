SBS Filipino

Calls for national inquiry into unpaid internships

site_197_Filipino_620300.JPG

Published 23 January 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 3:40pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Annalyn Violata
There are calls for a national inquiry into unpaid work experience, after a study found more than half of young Australians have participated in an unpaid placement in the past five years. Image: File of workers in office (AAP)

Although many young people view such placements as a "foot-in-the-door"* in competitive industries, the practice may disadvantage some.

 

 

