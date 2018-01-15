SBS Filipino

Calls for removal of covert speed cameras in Queensland

SBS Filipino

speed cameras

A supplied image of a trailer-mounted speed camera obtained Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 Source: AAP Image/QLD Police

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 15 January 2018 at 2:02pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News: Police union calls for removal of covert speed cameras. LNP slams Palaszczuk of revenue raising.

Published 15 January 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 15 January 2018 at 2:02pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pilot dies in plane crash in central QLD; Queensland braves another extremely hot weekend; Gold Coast woman in critical condition; and Poisonous jellyfish moves towards southeast Queensland.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul