Calls for safe injecting facility in inner-Melbourne suburb

Published 8 February 2017 at 5:31pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:39pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
There's a renewed push for a safe injecting facility in an inner-Melbourne suburb that's been plagued by heroin abuse. The model would be based on one similar in Kings Cross in Sydney. A private members bill will be introduced to Victoria's state parliament this week.

