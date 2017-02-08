Calls for safe injecting facility in inner-Melbourne suburb

Image: Image of a needle (SBS)
Published 8 February 2017 at 5:31pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:39pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There's a renewed push for a safe injecting facility in an inner-Melbourne suburb that's been plagued by heroin abuse. The model would be based on one similar in Kings Cross in Sydney. A private members bill will be introduced to Victoria's state parliament this week.
