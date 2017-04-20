SBS Filipino

Calls for security review of major Sydney tourist sites

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_668795.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2017 at 10:01am, updated 20 April 2017 at 11:10am
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are calls for a review of security around Sydney's Opera House, a magnet for more than 8.2 million visitors each year. Image: Tourists take pictures of Sydney harbour from the Opera House forecourt at Circular Quay (SBS)

Published 20 April 2017 at 10:01am, updated 20 April 2017 at 11:10am
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The concerns have been prompted by a recent spate internationally of terrorists using vehicles as weapons.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul