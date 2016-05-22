Calls for stronger legislative response to protect cosmetic surgery patients

It comes in response to stricter industry guidelines by the Medical Board of Australia following complaints of practitioner misconduct.
Surgeons Source: AAP
Published 22 May 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:35pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The national group representing plastic surgeons warns that until state-based laws are tightened patients' health and lives could still be at risk. Image: Surgeons (AAP)
Published 22 May 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:35pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share