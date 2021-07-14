SBS Filipino

Calls for younger Australians to be vaccinated as Delta variant takes hold

SBS Filipino

In this Dec. 22, 2020, photo, provided by Richard Chung, his son Caleb Chung receives the first dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine or placebo as a trial participant for kids ages 12-15, at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.

Source: AAP (Richard Chung)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

As the highly contagious Delta variant affects more children, there are calls for younger Australians to be allowed access to COVID vaccines.

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In Australia, a vaccine only recommended for those aged over 16
  • Data shows the Delta variant affects young and old alike
  • Mitigation strategies used by Australian schools to date include requiring students aged over 12 to wear masks in the classroom, and limiting large gatherings such as assemblies
Currently teens aged 16 and over can receive the Pfizer injections, and there's anticipation the Therapeutic Goods Administration will soon approve the vaccine's use for 12-15 year-olds.

As the new, highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain across the world, there's concern that more children are catching COVID-19.

But Professor Christine Macartney, from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, says that's, in part, a side-effect of a successful vaccination program.

Advertisement
"So that essentially means the vaccine is working because in those countries a large proportion of older people have been vaccinated and that's keeping them out of hospital if they are infected they usually only have mild disease. But for children and young people they're often not vaccinated in these countries yet and so they are taking up a slightly greater proportion of those hospitalised."

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?