Calls for younger Australians to be vaccinated as Delta variant takes hold

Covid vaccine

School kids Source: SBS

Published 2 July 2021 at 11:05am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

As the highly contagious Delta variant affects more children, there are calls for younger Australians to be allowed access to COVID vaccines.

Highlights
  • As the new, highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain across the world, there's concern that more children are catching COVID-19.
  • There are calls to revise Australia's vaccination program and include vaccinating children 16 and below.
  • Closing schools has been a hotly contested measure, with concerns about the effect on children's learning and mental health.
Currently, teens aged 16 and over can receive the Pfizer injections, and there's anticipation the Therapeutic Goods Administration will soon approve the vaccine's use for 12-15 year-olds.



 

 

