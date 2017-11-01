SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Calls to audit all MPs' citizenship after yet another case

Liberal senator Stephen Parry

Senate President Stephen Parry (file photo) Source: AAP

Published 1 November 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The dual-citizenship saga plaguing federal parliament has moved to a possibly bigger stage with the eighth parliamentarian to be caught up in it.

This one is prompting calls for a full citizenship audit in parliament.

 

