Calls to audit all MPs' citizenship after yet another case

This one is prompting calls for a full citizenship audit in parliament.
Senate President Stephen Parry (file photo) Source: AAP
Published 1 November 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The dual-citizenship saga plaguing federal parliament has moved to a possibly bigger stage with the eighth parliamentarian to be caught up in it.
Published 1 November 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share