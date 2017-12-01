Calls to fast track approval of HIV home testing kits

A vending machine that sells HIV test kits to college student is installed at the campus of Peking University in Beijing, China (file photo) Source: AAP
Published 1 December 2017 at 12:33pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

HIV researchers want Australia to fast-track the approval of home testing kits as part of the effort to reduce the spread of the virus. Australians are able to buy kits online but they are not approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The call is being made as the world marks World AIDS Day, 1 December
