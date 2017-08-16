Campaign to boost immunisation rates
Published 16 August 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:37am
By Sasha Payne, Murray Silby
Australia's Chief Medical Officer has categorically refuted claims vaccinations cause autism or other illnesses.He's made the comments as the federal government launches a campaign to get more children vaccinated.With vaccination rates as low as 60 per cent in some parts of the country, there are concerns that myths claiming vaccines are dangerous are still being spread.
