Campaigns roll on over alleged fake tradie and alleged Islamist links

It comes as the latest Newspoll suggest both major parties have the same chance of winning.
Published 22 June 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 23 June 2016 at 6:59am
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As election day approaches, Medicare has taken centre stage in campaigning. Image: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)
Published 22 June 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 23 June 2016 at 6:59am
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share