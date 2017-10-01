SBS Filipino

Can 2017's Nobel peace prize winner improve on past recipients?

SBS Filipino

Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi at her residence in Rangoon, Burma on Friday, July 12, 1996 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 1:25pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize due to be announced this week (Oct 6), the controversies that swirled around former winners have resurfaced. Image: Aung San Suu Kyi at her residence in Rangoon, Burma on Friday, July 12, 1996 (AAP)

Published 1 October 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 1:25pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some have been accused of human rights abuses, others of going on to either start or escalate wars.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul