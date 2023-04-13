Can I apply for a partner visa in Australia while still legally married to someone else in the Philippines?

pexels-irina-iriser-916344.jpg

Migration adviser explained the process of a partner visa application. Credit: Pexels / Irina Iriser

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.', Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag explained the process and documents needed for a partner visa application.

Key Points
  • A partner visa is still feasible for someone legally married in the Philippines as long as you are in a de facto relationship, according to Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag.
  • Australian Migration Law recognises spousal or married and de facto relationships like a live-in set-up in the Philippines.
  • Partner visa applicants in a de facto relationship need to prove the four aspects financial, nature of the household, nature of commitment and social aspect.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Pwede bang mag-apply ng Partner Visa sa Australia kahit kasal pa sa iba sa Pilipinas? image

Pwede bang mag-apply ng Partner Visa sa Australia kahit kasal pa sa iba sa Pilipinas?

SBS Filipino

13/04/202324:17
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag answered common questions in an Australian partner visa application.
Em Tanage sbs.jpg
Bridges Immigration Law Solutions Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Department of Home Affairs
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
'I'd rather they just deny my application': Couple still waiting for partner visa after five years

Trabaho, Visa, atbp

