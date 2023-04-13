Can I apply for a partner visa in Australia while still legally married to someone else in the Philippines?

Key Points
- A partner visa is still feasible for someone legally married in the Philippines as long as you are in a de facto relationship, according to Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag.
- Australian Migration Law recognises spousal or married and de facto relationships like a live-in set-up in the Philippines.
- Partner visa applicants in a de facto relationship need to prove the four aspects financial, nature of the household, nature of commitment and social aspect.
Pwede bang mag-apply ng Partner Visa sa Australia kahit kasal pa sa iba sa Pilipinas?
13/04/2023
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag answered common questions in an Australian partner visa application.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Bridges Immigration Law Solutions Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag