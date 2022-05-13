Can sunscreen use cause Vitamin D deficiency?

"The only source of Vitamin D really is the sun. When a person uses sunscreen, it blocks UV rays but at the same time it also blocks the entry of vitamin D into the skin, therefore Vitamin D decreases," says GP Lorie de Leon who specialises in men's and women's health.





The sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation is both the major cause of skin cancer and the best source of vitamin D according to Cancer Council Australia.





People who are Vitamin D deficient may experience different illnesses such as bone and muscle pain, and softening of the bones says, GP Lorie de Leon.





One in four Australians is Vitamin D deficient according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics .

