Can sunscreen use cause Vitamin D deficiency?

Vitamin D

Sunscreen use can prevent skin cancer, but there are concerns that it may increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Source: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0), Vitamin D Deficiency, Flicker

Published 13 May 2022 at 4:59pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
While sunscreen use can prevent skin cancer, there are concerns that it may increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency.

"The only source of Vitamin D really is the sun. When a person uses sunscreen, it blocks UV rays but at the same time it also blocks the entry of vitamin D into the skin, therefore Vitamin D decreases," says GP Lorie de Leon who specialises in men's and women's health.

Highlights 

  • The sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation is both the major cause of skin cancer and the best source of vitamin D according to
    Cancer Council Australia.


  • People who are Vitamin D deficient may experience different illnesses such as bone and muscle pain, and softening of the bones says, GP Lorie de Leon.

  • One in four Australians is Vitamin D deficient according to the
     Australian Bureau of Statistics
    .

Can sunscreen use cause Vitamin D deficiency?

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

 

