Can Superstar Nora Aunor continue the legacy of Master Showman?

Super Star Nora Aunor

Super Star Nora Aunor Source: Tiziana Fab -AFP-Getty

Published 15 January 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 15 January 2016 at 5:25pm
Source: SBS
Topics of latest news include: President Aquino vetoes a proposed bill set to raise the monthly pension of retirees, special task groups to monitor poll areas of immediate concern, food poisoning suffered by students in Makati City, burial of the only Master Showman of Philippine Showbusiness German "Kuya Germs" Moreno. Image: Superstar Nora Aunor (Tiziana Fabi AFP-Getty)

