Can the Philippines afford the deadly costs of coal?

site_197_Filipino_471560.JPG

Published 6 February 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 6:54pm
By Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
A new Greenpeace report says coal plant emissions can kill up to 2, 400 Filipinos every year. Can the Philippines afford the deadly costs of coal? Image: Wind Turbine (AAP)

The Global Climate Risk Index 2015 ranks the Philippines as the top country most affected by weather-related disasters. With the country still reliant on the coal industry for energy, health repercussions and devastating climate effects abound in what Greenpeace Philippine calls a "deadly addiction".

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Greenpeace Philippines Climate and Energy Campaigner Reuben Muni discusses the group's collaborative report on the health consequences of coal, laid in print for the first time.

 

 

 

