Can the Philippines afford the deadly costs of coal?

The Global Climate Risk Index 2015 ranks the Philippines as the top country most affected by weather-related disasters. With the country still reliant on the coal industry for energy, health repercussions and devastating climate effects abound in what Greenpeace Philippine calls a "deadly addiction".





In an interview with SBS Filipino, Greenpeace Philippines Climate and Energy Campaigner Reuben Muni discusses the group's collaborative report on the health consequences of coal, laid in print for the first time.





















