Can your profession make you fit now for permament stay in Australia?

Published 10 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 10 August 2017 at 1:01pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Immigration released the changes to the lists of eligible skilled occupations for Australia’s skilled visa programs that took place last 1 July 2017. This includes occupations that were: added to the lists of eligible skilled occupations; moved between the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL) and the Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL) for particular visa programs; or removed from the lists of eligible skilled occupations. Image: Australia Visa (Getty Images)
Published 10 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 10 August 2017 at 1:01pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migration lawyer Jessie Icao explained some of these changes.