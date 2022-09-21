SBS Filipino

Canberra prepares for Australia's National Day of Mourning

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Canberra is preparing for Australia's National Day of Mourning program for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Australian Parliament House tomorrow, 22 September Credit: AAP

Published 21 September 2022 at 3:22pm, updated 42 minutes ago at 6:57pm
By Daniel Marc Delena
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Australian capital is preparing for tomorrow's National Day of Mourning Day for Queen Elizabeth II.

Highlights
  • Australia will hold its National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II at the Australian Parliament House
  • Philippine Tourism Bus and Fiesta Pilipinas seek to entice Australians to visit the Philippines
  • NSW sells 330 hectares of farmland to ACT for housing development in the territory.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with 10 everyday Australians and George Cross recipients who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday in the UK, have arrived back home. Their return signals the continuation of the period of mourning in Australia.

Apart from the National Day of Mourning tomorrow, senators and members of Parliament will convene on Friday at the Australian Parliament House to put forward a “condolence motion”.
