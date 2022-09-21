Canberra prepares for Australia's National Day of Mourning

Highlights Australia will hold its National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II at the Australian Parliament House

Philippine Tourism Bus and Fiesta Pilipinas seek to entice Australians to visit the Philippines

NSW sells 330 hectares of farmland to ACT for housing development in the territory.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with 10 everyday Australians and George Cross recipients who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday in the UK, have arrived back home. Their return signals the continuation of the period of mourning in Australia.





Apart from the National Day of Mourning tomorrow, senators and members of Parliament will convene on Friday at the Australian Parliament House to put forward a “condolence motion”.

