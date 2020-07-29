Canberra residents adapt to the new normal

Available in other languages

Highlights According to the latest data from ACT Health, there is only one active case of COVID-19 in Canberra

More than 4,800 Canberra residents have tested negative for COVID-19

Around 109 Canberra residents have fully recovered from COVID-19 since March 2020

ACT's Health Department was quick to contact concerned individuals as soon as a COVID-19 positive case was confirmed at Bateman's Bay Soldier Club.











While wearing of masks is not compulsory in the ACT, restrictions to the number of people in an establishment at any one time is strictly enforced.





