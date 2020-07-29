SBS Filipino

Canberra residents adapt to the new normal

COVID-19 testing in Canberra.

COVID-19 testing in Canberra. Source: Getty

Published 29 July 2020 at 4:42pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 10:40am
By Daniel Marc Delena
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Canberra residents continue to remain cautious as they begin to adapt to the new normal and return to the workplace.

Highlights
  • According to the latest data from ACT Health, there is only one active case of COVID-19 in Canberra
  • More than 4,800 Canberra residents have tested negative for COVID-19
  • Around 109 Canberra residents have fully recovered from COVID-19 since March 2020
ACT's Health Department was quick to contact concerned individuals as soon as a COVID-19 positive case was confirmed at Bateman's Bay Soldier Club.

 

While wearing of masks is not compulsory in the ACT, restrictions to the number of people in an establishment at any one time is strictly enforced.

