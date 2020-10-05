Cancelled booking and lack of commercial flights still a concern for Filipinos in Victoria

Highlights Bookings and flights were cancelled because of the pandemic

Some Filipinos are unable to return to the Philippines because of financial hardship.

The Philippine Consulate in Melbourne requires an expression of interest if you want to be included in the rescue flight.

According to Deputy Consul-General Anthony Mandap of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne, kababayans who have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic have since requested for assistance in securing new bookings.





Mandap adds, there are no repatriation flights scheduled for the remainder of the year but a growing number of kababayans have conveyed their interest to be included in a rescue flight should one be organised. Listen in.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily