Cancer Australia releases new screening guidelines on Pink Ribbon Day

site_197_Filipino_576265.JPG

Published 26 October 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 26 October 2016 at 4:07pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Breast cancer patients in Australia have some of the highest survival rates in the world. But Cancer Australia says not everyone receives the most appropriate care. This week, they've released new guidelines to address the issues to coincide with Pink Ribbon Day.

Image: pink ribbon (Wikimedia/MesserWoland CC BY-SA 3.0)

