Cancer campaign should target older Victorians

Published 4 April 2018 at 3:06pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
According to the Cancer Council, skin cancers accounted for around 80 per cent of all diagnosed cancers in Australia last year. Around 750,000 people a year are treated for non-melanoma skin cancers with more than 2,000 dying as a result. And new research in Victoria shows that while rates are dropping among younger people, for those over 55 numbers continue to rise.
