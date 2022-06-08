Cancer study projects 1.4 million deaths

Listen to the audio





New research from The Daffodil Centre at the Cancer Council of New South Wales and the University of Sydney reveals the number of new cancer cases from 2020 to 2044 is projected to top more than 4.56 million.





And, it's projected 1.4 million Australians will die of cancer during the same period.





Despite these numbers, which account for projected population growth and ageing, the actual rate of cancer is declining.





Highlights





Diane Colman a lecturer in Western Sydney University says early detection was vital after being diagnosed in 2019 now she survived breast cancer.

The latest research also suggests the rate of death from lung and skin cancer cases will fall over the next twenty-five years.

Early prevention, detection, and treatment is vital to survive from cancer

Professor Karen Canfell from the University of New South Wales says more needs to be done... to reduce the burden of disease, and potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives.





"So we really need investments in prevention programs, around healthy lifestyles around maintaining healthy body weight and physical activity. We also need ongoing investment in our wonderful screening programs where we need to really ensure that they are addressing the needs of all Australians so we can increase participation and of course ongoing investments in cancer treatment."









