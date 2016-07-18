Candidates for top UN job debate policy ideas

10 of the 12 official candidates took part, taking questions from diplomats and the public at large.
Candidate for the post of United Nations Secretary-General Helen Clark Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2016 at 11:46am, updated 18 July 2016 at 3:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The candidates positioning themselves to become the next United Nations Secretary General have taken part in a televised debate and webcast at UN headquarters in New York. Image: Candidate for the post of United Nations Secretary-General Helen Clark (AAP)
Published 18 July 2016 at 11:46am, updated 18 July 2016 at 3:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share