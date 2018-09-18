Capturing memories never to be forgotten

A loving mum and Sydney-based professional photographer, Florlyn Sarmiento , shares about her passion in photography and what she thinks about before pressing the shutter.





SBS Filipino: How did photography become so special for you?





Florlyn Sarmiento: Photography has always been my passion. I have been gifted a camera by a person who is so special to me when I was about twelve years old. By it, I witnessed life in a totally different level. It gives me personal satisfaction capturing that moment and by looking back at the photos, you relive those special moments.





When did you start professional photography?





I think when I was pregnant with my son. Normally when you have these professional photos [taken], it’s really very expensive. I said I can do it more affordable for other mothers, that was like 10 years ago.





What have drawn you to humans and human connection as mostly the subject of your photography?





Because in that way I am preserving the moments of life. When you have the time to look back at the photos, you always relive that experience. I’ll give you an example with my son. I’ve always been a relaxed mother so I just sit down and always tell him, every experience is part of growing up. For instance, he fell down, I don’t just run and give him a cuddle and tell him to stand up. I am more like I stand back, like I just wait. I make sure that he deals it by himself. I capture his life. I document his life through photographs. I have this like a coffee table book, with all these beautiful experiences like when he fell down, he’s checking out his scratches, he has bleeding knees, so you capture those moments.





What would be your style in photography?





When they ask me to do a family portrait, I don’t just ask them to pose. I let them play. I normally bring some toys and bubbles and let them play as a family. Me, I just like to stay back, waiting and capturing that moment, as if I’m not there. Like in weddings, in the group photo, I like more the candid, the emotions, the facial expressions, that’s what I like in my photos. I love taking moments. I capture them as it happens spontaneously. I love capturing people’s moods and expressions. I love focusing on the face and how it tells a story.





Before you press the shutter, what do you usually think about?





I always imagine my subject in the frame and the frame is already displayed on the wall. When I’m happy with what I am seeing then I release the shutter. I don’t just click. One of my friends told me that I’m a one-click photographer, like I just click once and that’s it. I wait until that moment and then I click the shutter.





What would be your undying belief about what you’re doing as a photographer?





I like preserving the created moments and bringing out the humanity in that experience and what I have captured will be relived forever. My favourite quote is by Destin Sparks, and he said “Photography is the story I failed to put into words.”





What do people look for most in their photos?





They always come to me because I make the portrait of how they are and not just of how they look like. I normally give them the real you, not just a photo; I mean the deeper you. You have to have a connection with them. I don’t just say yes to everyone; I have to have a connection with my subject. For example with kids, they’re not going to listen to you but if they connect to you, they will give you that beautiful smile.





When the clients look at the photos you have taken, what are the words you want to hear from them?





I want them to be happy. They should have like the ‘wow’ factor. You achieve what they want.









