Car prices could rise with plans to reduce emissions

Car-makers are in agreement with the move, but fuel companies say it could lead to job losses and refinery closures.
Cars would cost more under fuel-efficiency plan Source: AAP
Published 26 December 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Hannah Sinclair, Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The cost of new cars could be going up as the Federal Government looks to set a compulsory clean-fuel standard.
