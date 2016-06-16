SBS Filipino

Career Development Through Government-Funded Courses

Some of the Filipino students of IIPD

Some of the Filipino students of IIPD Source: Supplied by Yolanda Ciencia

Published 16 June 2016 at 7:31pm
By Annalyn Violata
Aside from her advocacy for women, Yolanda Cencia also works for the International Institute for Professional Development which aims to provide government-funded courses to eligible Australians to take up courses for their career development.

Learn more about the courses that can be obtained free in this interview with Yolanda Cencia.

 





