Caring for Carers

Published 14 October 2016 at 11:41am, updated 17 October 2016 at 7:18am
By Dorota Banasiak
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In many migrant communities providing daily care for family and friends is a way of life and not something you ask for help with.Many carers work without pay or support and can face language barriers, isolation and cultural stigma.
National Carers Week (16-22 October) is a chance to show support for the vital role of carers and highlight the needs of carers supporting diverse communities.