Caring for people living with dementia and support for those who care for them

Counsellors are in Melbourne to help train carers

(L-R) Rev Jimm Gorgonia, Rev Noel de Guzman, Norminda Forteza, Rev Mac Haluag and Filipino student Source: SBS Filipino

Published 21 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Living and caring for people who are diagnosed with Dementia can be difficult but with proper support, care and understanding we can make life easier bot both the person being cared for, their carer and families. The Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) has partnered with several organizations to help deliver training on counseling for carers and their families and opportunities for information sessions in Mt Druitt in NSW and Boronia and Doveton in Melbourne

