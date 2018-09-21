Caring for people living with dementia and support for those who care for them

(L-R) Rev Jimm Gorgonia, Rev Noel de Guzman, Norminda Forteza, Rev Mac Haluag and Filipino student Source: SBS Filipino
Published 21 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Living and caring for people who are diagnosed with Dementia can be difficult but with proper support, care and understanding we can make life easier bot both the person being cared for, their carer and families. The Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) has partnered with several organizations to help deliver training on counseling for carers and their families and opportunities for information sessions in Mt Druitt in NSW and Boronia and Doveton in Melbourne
