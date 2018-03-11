SBS Filipino

Carl De Villa, giving his emotions to music

Carl de Villa

Carl de Villa

Published 11 March 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:04pm
By Annalyn Violata
With his voice fit for theatre, Carl De Villa "gives appropriate emotions to whatever song he sings." As our guest co-host for this week, he shares how he started with music coming from a non-musically-inclined family, but ended up the lead singer for the young Kayu band.

He also shares some insights on today's topics.

Live Facebook video recording of the program with Carl available below:



Carl de Villa
Carl de Villa (SBS Filipino)


