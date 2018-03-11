Carl De Villa, giving his emotions to music

Published 11 March 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:04pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With his voice fit for theatre, Carl De Villa "gives appropriate emotions to whatever song he sings." As our guest co-host for this week, he shares how he started with music coming from a non-musically-inclined family, but ended up the lead singer for the young Kayu band.
Published 11 March 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:04pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He also shares some insights on today's topics.
Live Facebook video recording of the program with Carl available below:
Carl de Villa (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata