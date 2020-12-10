SBS Filipino

Cashless debit card extended for two years

SBS Filipino

controversial welfare card

The controversial welfare card. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2020 at 8:54am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The Federal Government's controversial cashless welfare scheme will be extended for two years after a bid to make the program permanent failed.

Published 11 December 2020 at 8:54am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Amid emotional debate that went into the early hours of this morning, the Government did manage to make a last minute change to the legislation.

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Advertisement

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?