Catholic Archbishops blame abuse on failed leadership

Image: A television screen photograph of the Australian Archbishops attending the Royal Commission in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AAP)
Published 24 February 2017 at 11:56am, updated 24 February 2017 at 3:24pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Five of Australia's Catholic archbishops have all agreed a "catastrophic failure of leadership" contributed to ongoing abuse by clergy across the country. The archbishops have fronted the Royal Commission into Child Sex Abuse
