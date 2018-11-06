SBS Filipino

Catholic nun returns to Australia after being thrown out of Manila

Catholic nun Pataricia Fox after arriving in Melbourne

Source: AAP

Published 6 November 2018 at 12:45pm, updated 6 November 2018 at 12:50pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A Catholic nun - forced to leave the Philippines after protesting alleged human rights abuses in the country - has vowed to continue her vocal opposition to the Duterte government.

