Cavestany's Way of Teaching Arts

Cavestany was in the Philippines earlier this year to do acting lectures and workshops to over 650 students across the country. He aims to continue to teach the basics of acting to aspiring Filipino performing artists, as according to him, despite changes in technology, the unique and simple form of acting remains.
Mars Cavestany (left) with renowned Filipino film director Joel Lamangan Source: Roger Rivera Esturninos
Published 24 April 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 26 April 2016 at 6:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"No amount of digitalised art can change that simple and purified form of acting", so says actor -director, playwright and educator Mars Cavestany. Image: Actor-director-educator Mars Cavestany (left) with renowned Filipino film director Joel Lamangan (Roger Rivera Esturninos)
Published 24 April 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 26 April 2016 at 6:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share